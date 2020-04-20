Confused ASB customers have been left red-faced at checkouts after a banking fault saw their Eftpos cards declined, despite having money in the bank.

Customers are also locked out of their online banking, seeing only an error message flash across their screens when they try to log in.

One customer posted online about their "embarrassing" experience at the supermarket checkout, where their card was declined as they did their weekly food shop.

"It was my weekly supermarket trip and my card [was] declined," he posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

"The ASB mobile app isn't working and I can't even see my balance. I hope they get it sorted by tomorrow."

Kiwis are urged to only leave their house for essential reasons while in lockdown - to buy food, medicine, or go to the petrol station.

With supermarket queues snaking down the road as shoppers stand two metres apart, people have limited their grocery shopping as much as possible.

Others have come up short at the petrol station, or unable to get cash out at an ATM.

Anyone trying to log in to their ASB online banking is met with an error message.

"We are currently experiencing some technical issues which our teams are working to resolve," the message says.

ASB customers have been caught out as a technical glitch saw their cards declined. Photo / Supplied

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will restore services as soon as we can".

An ASB spokeswoman said technical teams were working to restore full services as a matter of priority.

Advertisement

"We apologise for the inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience," she said.

It was unclear when the glitches began, but it left customers unable to access their accounts online, to use their eftpos cards or to withdraw money.

READ MORE:

• Westpac bank customers vent fury over double-up transaction glitch

• Holiday banking glitch sees 12,000 Co-operative Bank customers overcharged

• Banking glitch impacts ANZ customers