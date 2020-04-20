New Zealanders are pleased with the Government's announcement that the country will be moving out of alert level 4 next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that New Zealand will move down to alert level 3 at 11.59pm of next Monday, April 27.

An informal poll on the Herald Facebook page received more than 10,000 votes in the first 15 minutes, following the Government's announcement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield arrive for the post-Cabinet media conference at Parliament this afternoon. Photo / Getty Images

The overwhelming majority of New Zealanders support the move to stay in lockdown for another week, and then move down to level 3 for at least two weeks.

Out of 14,200 votes, more than 11,000 people applauded the decision, while only about 2,600 said they did not agree with it.

New Zealanders, for the most part, believe the lockdown has made a difference and don't want to risk losing the progress that has been made.

"I completely support this decision and I am the owner of a small business that can't go back to work until we are in level 2," one Facebook user said in the comments.

"Great decision - logical, practical and realistic. Thank goodness we have a leader with brains and courage and the capacity to stay strong. So proud of Jacinda and this amazing wonderful country," another reader said.

"Yes time to move forward with preparedness and caution," another Facebook user said.

"Good decision ... Jacinda has trust in us to follow the rules! We owe her that," another person said.

Alert level 3 will be held for two weeks and then Cabinet will assess whether to move down another level.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement just after 4pm today. Cabinet wanted to "lock in some gains" and give some certainty, Ardern said.

Level 4 had originally been scheduled to lift on Thursday this week.

"Ultimately we have taken a balanced approach," Ardern said.

Ardern said at every point along the way the Government's decision was based on health and economic advice, and NZ was in the fortunate position that those were linked.

Level 4 restrictions will be lifted at 11.59pm on Monday, which will be a public holiday to mark Anzac Day, which this year falls on Saturday.

National Leader Simon Bridges says the Government's decision to extend the level 4 lockdown will "no doubt see a rise in mental health problems and stress related illnesses".

