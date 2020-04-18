A 23-year-old man has been charged with theft after a NZ Defence Force van was stolen in the Manawatū area this morning.



This morning, a white Toyota Hiace van with "CADETS" written on the side, and the registration JMF651, was stolen from Ohakea Air Force Base, near Palmerston North.

This afternoon, police announced they had charged a 23-year-old man with a number of charges including two counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, burglary, and the theft of a motor vehicle.



The man is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.



Police do not believe the Defence Force was deliberately targeted, but that it was an opportunistic theft.