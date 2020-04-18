A man with Covid-19 has been arrested for going shopping at a supermarket in Timaru.

The 47-year-old man was let off with a warning, according to Stuff.

Police said the man, who had tested positive for the virus, had been shopping at the Browne St Countdown at 1pm on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s third week in lockdown was it's most deadly, but as new case numbers continue to fall, NZ remains optimistic that Level 4 restrictions may be lifted on schedule.

It's not clear when he was tested or whether he was showing symptoms during the grocery shopping expedition.

Under lockdown rules, any breach of the Covid-19 guidelines, which include that anyone confirmed to have the coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, can incur a $1000 fine.

New Zealand has recorded 11 deaths from Covid-19 and 1409 cases at 1pm yesterday. More than half of those infected with the virus have now recovered.

Seven of the deaths relate to a Canterbury rest home cluster of residents aged in their 70s, 80s and 90s with underlying health conditions.

Eight new cases were confirmed yesterday.

Targeted testing of asymptomatic supermarket shoppers was announced yesterday in three regions across New Zealand, including the Waikato, Canterbury and Queenstown.

The alert level 4 lockdown is in place until the end of Wednesday. The Government is expected to advise on Monday whether or not it will drop to level 3 after that.

