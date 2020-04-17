Countdown has declared that The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 is officially over.

The supermarket has lifted its limits off the "gold paper" as the company praises Kiwis for shopping normally.

General Manager Merchandise, Steve Mills, said the days of Countdown stores being wiped out of toilet paper have now ended.

"The situation was pretty tear-able to be honest; New Zealanders were simply buying more than they needed and flushing their normal shopping habits down the drain." he said.

"Throughout the lockdown, we've been reminding people of two key things. Number one: only buy what you need. And number two: to shop normally - there is plenty of toilet paper to go around. We're really pleased that customers have listened to this advice and are using up what they've got in the cupboard.

"This means the pressure on our toilet paper supply has eased, so when it comes to having shelves stocked with toilet paper - we've got it in the bog."

Countdown Meadowbank, cleaned out of toilet paper at the end of February. Photo / Luke Kirkness

Countdown is also taking limits off most products in stores now that the local supply chain is re-building, which will help enable customers to shop less often.

There are now no limits on products at Countdown stores nationwide except on the following:

• A limit of four packs/bottles of beer and wine per customer

A limit of two will still apply to products where we continue to see high demand so that we can make sure there is some for everyone. Those items are:

• Flour

• Rice - Bags

• Dry Pasta

• Canned baked beans& spaghetti

• UHT Milk

• Frozen Vegetables

• Paper Towels

• Hand Sanitiser

• Paracetamol

• Household Cleaners

• Feminine Hygiene products

Online shopping customers are also limited to three baby formula products per order.