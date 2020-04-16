A police dog has been stabbed while trying to catch an alleged offender in Rotorua.
Police were called to a person allegedly attempting to break-in to a vehicle on Ford Rd in Fordlands about 3am, a police spokesman said.
The alleged offender fled the scene and was chased by a police dog before entering a nearby property, he said.
The dog followed and was allegedly stabbed.
The offender then went on to harm themselves and was taken to Rotorua Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.
They had been arrested and were under police watch and custody in hospital.
The police dog required surgery and was currently in recovery.