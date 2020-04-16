Christy Lewis has face painted one of her children each day during lockdown.

She is one of many people who are doing a daily face painting challenge.

'Your mood today' - Christy Lewis

The challenge was started by artist Myrthe Heydenrijk who has set a daily theme.

"It's about keeping us painting and it's also fun to see what other people come up with," said Christy who lives in Paraparaumu Beach.

Advertisement

"Anyone can follow along and do it.

"Everyday we have to come up with a different design."

Christy was among a group of people who were getting ready to participate in a body painting competition during Wellington's Cuba Dupa festival, but that fell through because of the Covid 19 coronavirus situation.

'Illusion' - Keira Lewis.

"Myrthe said that seeing we had all been working towards it, let's keep painting, which has given us something to do too."

Christy's three models are her children — Keira, 14, Maddison, 12, and Fletcher, 7.

"I've been trying to do one face painting every single day just to try and keep it consistent.

"It's been fun for the kids as well as they've helped me come up with designs, and have even been pulling out their own paints and painting each other."

'Festival animal Wolf' - Maddison Lewis.

Christy uses professional face paint as well as some makeup.

Advertisement

After Christy has finished her face painting she takes a photo and puts it on her business Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the hastag #onefaceaday where people can see what everyone has been doing.

Christy said it was a bit challenging getting one of her children to take part each day but "they do enjoy the final result".

"They're more than happy to show it off and when we post it they like to see who has liked it and commented.

"I try and do it in less than an hour, including photographs, because basically that's all the time my kids will give me.

'Your favourite animal: giraffe' - Fletcher Lewis.

"There have been a couple that have taken longer.

"I did one that went down the neck with some unicorns which took about two hours."

It's up to the child how long the design stays on for.

"My oldest will usually leave it on for about 10 seconds."

'Kiwiana' - Maddison Lewis.

Christy doesn't have an artistic background.

She did art at school like most people but that's about it.

It wasn't until she started to face paint nine years ago that things changed.

"I was painting at home, on my kids, and I think they enjoyed it a bit more then than they do now.

"From there I started doing friend's birthday parties, some local events at parks, to bigger events."

'Famous painting' - Keira Lewis.

She now has her own business Daizy Design Face Painting.

"One of our challenges coming up is to redo one of our first ones that we did.

"From when I started it wasn't great.

"But my skills have definitely increased just from painting over and over again on the face."

Christy loved painting on children and seeing their happy and surprised reaction at the end.

"That's the best part about the job."