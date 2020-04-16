More than 60 University of Auckland health academics have written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backing the country's game plan for Covid-19.

In their affirmation, they wrote: "While we strongly value open scientific debate we, the undersigned academics from the School of Population Health, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland, affirm our confidence in the scientific robustness of the elimination strategy taken by the Government with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The signatories include high-profile health researchers and scientists such as Professors Boyd Swinburn, Ngaire Kerse, Rod Jackson, Cliona Ni Mhurchu and Alistair Woodward.

Their letter comes after University of Auckland epidemiologist Dr Simon Thornley, with five other academics, proposed a "Plan B" to the current lockdown.

Thornley argued the lockdown strategy was "no longer proportional" to the threat posed by Covid-19 to New Zealanders' health, and set out other measures the Government could take instead, such as protecting vulnerable and elderly Kiwis and allowing the rest to return to work.

"Prolonged lockdown is likely to cause greater harm than the virus to the nation's long-term health and well-being, social fabric, economy, and education."

However, that proposal was swiftly met with criticism by scientists around New Zealand, who noted flaws in the analysis the plan was based on.

To all the media listening to the 6 expert men, please ask them for the data which they say shows #COVID19 is “not the disaster we feared and prepared for”. Also please be mindful that Thornley did some spectacular cherry-picking last time he made the same claim. — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) April 13, 2020



As well as challenging the plan's specific elements, renowned health researcher Professor Peter Shepherd pointed out that walling off a quarter of the population would create a "medical apartheid".

"It would have to go on for a very long time because there would undoubtedly be a surge in Covid-19 cases in the general population as a result."