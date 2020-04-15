A police building has been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital to create a new Emergency Department wing to help keep patients with Covid-19 symptoms separate.

Hawke's Bay Homes delivered the new building, which is owned by NZ Police, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Hastings-based company, which specialises in constructing and delivering architecturally designed, timber framed buildings, said the building is "going to take on a new task" at HB Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the prefabricated building is being installed at the front entrance to Hawke's Bay Hospital ED and will be fitted out with services connected over the coming days.

The building is being set up over the next few days. Photo / Paul Taylor

"This building will help the DHB further improve how it triages ED patients in response to Covid-19," she said.

"It will mean we can split people with symptoms such as a cough and other Covid-19 symptoms well away from anyone else."