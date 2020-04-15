Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and many councillors are taking a leaf out of the Prime Minister's book and taking a pay cut.

Jacinda Ardern today revealed all ministers and public sector chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut for six months, saying it was about the Government taking leadership and reflect what is happening in the private sector.

Goff said he is happy to align with ministerial pay cuts of 20 per cent for the next six months. This would take his salary from $296,000 to $236,800.

"As Mayor of Auckland I am aware that in coming months, there will be many people hurting financially because of the Covid-19 related economic crisis."

Advertisement

Council chief executive Stephen Town said his executive team and the chief executives of the five council-controlled organisations are "actively considering the possibility of taking pay cuts and what they may look like".

"Once a decision has been reached, we will make an announcement," Town said.

Auckland Council chief executive is still working on a pay cut for council bosses. Photo / Herald

Goff said a pay cut for elected members would require a law change, which he understood the Government may be considering.

"If they don't I'd give the equivalent amount to charity," said Goff.

Among the councillors who told the Herald they are prepared to take a pay cut are Chris Fletcher, Efeso Collins, Josephine Bartley, Wayne Walker, Greg Sayers, Cathy Casey, Pippa Coom and Sharon Stewart.

The cost of salaries for elected representatives, executive teams at council and the CCOs, plus board fees at the CCOs was $33.5m in the 2019 financial year.