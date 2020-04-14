Two large fires ravaged properties in Taupō overnight.

Crews are currently at a large house fire on Lake Terrace, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Firefighters got the call-out to the blaze about 3.45am, with seven appliances from Taupō, Kinloch and Rotorua at the scene, he said.

No people or surrounding properties were at any risk with speculation that the property was a holiday home, he said.

Advertisement

He said a fire investigator was at the scene trying to work out the cause of the fire and track down the owner.

Earlier in the night the same crews were called to a well-involved caravan fire on Whangamata Rd, Marotiri near Taupō.

He said crews got the call-out about 9.30pm with four fire appliances attending.

Initially, one person was unaccounted for, but they were quickly found, he said.

It was not clear whether either of the fires were suspicious at this stage, he said. Thorough investigations would take place for both.

Police also went to the scene of both fires, a police spokeswoman said.