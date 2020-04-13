Foodstuffs has committed to donate more than $1 million to help needy New Zealanders during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will donate to social support organisations including food banks, food rescue partners, Eat My Lunch and the Student Volunteer Army, said Foodstuffs South Island chief executive Steve Anderson.

"We are grateful for the patience and kindness New Zealanders are showing as we continue to navigate these challenging times together.

"We are committed to our responsibility to feed New Zealand."

Foodstuffs, which includes New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmours and Trent, has already donated $80,000 to support the Student Volunteer Army, which helps deliver groceries to home-bound elderly and vulnerable individuals.

This service is available in Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin, and will be operating in Auckland from this week.

Last week, Foodstuffs North Island announced a $100,000 contribution to kick-start an Eat My Lunch initiative to deliver food packs to the homes of 2000 children.

The packs will contain a week's worth of ingredients for lunches.

"Just because schools are closed doesn't mean the need to feed hungry kids goes away," said Eat My Lunch founder Lisa King.

Foodstuffs will next month give details of how it distributed the million dollars.