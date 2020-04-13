A car being chased by police after an aggravated robbery was driven the wrong way down an off-ramp this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said police were called to an aggravated robbery involving a firearm at an address in Brooklyn, Wellington, at 3pm today.

No one was injured during but three people fled from the property in a silver station wagon.

Verry said the driver refused to stop when signalled by police, so a pursuit was started.

Video footage online shows the station wagon flying through empty streets, followed by four police cars with their lights and sirens on.

A caption on the video says "I think he's in trouble" while the person filming it can be heard saying "oh brother".

Verry said police abandoned the pursuit when the station wagon was seen driving in the wrong direction down the State Highway 1 Johnsonville off-ramp. The driver then stopped the car on the off-ramp and the occupants ran away.

Police found two of the people nearby and a third was found after being tracked by a police dog.

A firearm was also recovered by police.

Two men aged 29 and 34 and a 29-year-old woman have been charged with a number of counts including aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to stop.

They are all due to appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Verry said police wanted to reassure the public there were no concerns for anyone's safety.

"We also would like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who saw the vehicle being abandoned on the Johnsonville off-ramp."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.