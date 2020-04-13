VIRUS LATEST

* New York state's death toll passes 10,000 - accounting for more than half the deaths in the US

* Globally, there are or have been 1.88 million cases of Covid-19, with more than 117,000 deaths

* New Zealand, with five deaths, appears on track to beat the virus, with only 19 new cases yesterday - and 75 recoveries

* Bluff wedding cluster - Air NZ flight attendant is possible origin

* 'Idiot' supermarket cougher jailed after breaching bail conditions

* Latest developments and essential information

The Government will later this week provide much-anticipated details on what New Zealand can expect when the country goes back into alert level 3, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

And she appears determined to avoid the messy, conflicting statements that left many Kiwis confused when the country went into lockdown almost three weeks ago.

Ardern said alert level 3 should be considered a "waiting room".

"A place we move to that allows a bit more activity to occur, but not so much that we risk losing all the gains we have made," she said.

"This is the place we go while we check that we genuinely have things under control, and that we are on track to stamp out the virus."



With only 19 new cases and 75 reported recoveries, Ardern appeared optimistic but she warned New Zealanders not to get complacent.

"Our number of cases may be small, but that doesn't mean we have yet been successful in hunting the virus down."

She reiterated that New Zealand would not be coming out of alert level 4 early, and border restrictions would be in place for "a long time to come".

Cabinet will next week decide whether New Zealand will drop to alert level 3 on, or about, Thursday next week (10 days' time).

But she said the Government would be providing some guidance around what alert level 3 and 2 would look like this Thursday.

New Zealand was at alert level 3 for just a couple of days before going into alert level 4.

The level three guidance included restrictions on travelling, public gatherings and the closure of affected educational facilities.

Specifically, it said alert level 3 was designed for a scenario where there was "heightened risk the disease was not contained".

It sauid travel in areas of community transmission was limited, public venues and affected educational facilities would be closed, mass gatherings were cancelled, alternative ways of working were required and some non-essential businesses would be closed.

But coming down from level 4, however, will be different.

Ardern said the Government would provide clarity to businesses, for transport, for health and for recreation and education.

But she did say the Government would provide "the principles of what we expect to see within different environments and what can and cannot occur, and then examples."

"We will be providing as much detail as possible for businesses to know and understand whether they can, or cannot, open and if they can, what is expected of them."

Ardern also revealed that the Treasury will today unveil the country's updated unemployment rate, which is expected to show the jobless number has climbed into the double digits.

The announcements come as Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed yesterday a fifth person had died as a result of Covid-19.

The man, in his 80s, was a resident of the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch.

Ardern said that the fifth Covid-19 death serves as a reminder for New Zealand as to "why we are doing what we are doing".

"It is a timely reminder that our battle with this virus is far from over," she said.

Today is the 20th day of lockdown and New Zealand has 1349 confirmed and probable cases.

Although the number of deaths has been slowly rising – and is expected to rise further – the number of new cases confirmed each day has been falling.

There were just 19 new cases yesterday, up just one on Saturday's 18 and down by 10 on Friday's 29.

In fact, yesterday there were four times as many people who had recovered from Covid-19 than had contracted the virus over the same 24 hour period.

The small number of new cases was "encouraging," according to Bloomfield.

Ardern said that because of people's collective efforts to stamp out Covid-19, New Zealand was in a position that many other countries were not.

The death toll in the UK has surpassed 10,000 – and it's double that in the US.

After yesterday's briefing and while answering questions on a live video, Bloomfield revealed one measure which might change in alert level 3 – the rules preventing people from being with dying family members.

"I can say this is something we are looking at and [it] will certainly be something we will be wanting to give advice about, especially as part of a step down to level 3 restrictions."

Today, the Treasury will unveil a raft of important economic measures, including the unemployment rate, the expected level of GDP growth going forward and the ability for the economy to recover.

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh has previously said New Zealand's unemployment rate could likely head "well into the double digits".

Tomorrow, Finance Minister Grant Robertson will outline new measures to assist businesses during the lockdown, as well as the Government's "revised approach to the Budget," which is still due to be delivered on May 14.

In the meantime, Ardern continues to urge New Zealanders to stay at home and to stay within their bubbles.

"Week three may in fact be the hardest, we're coming around the bend but can't quite see the finish line," Ardern said.

"As the Minister for sport recently said to me, we can't squander a strong half-time lead by letting up or getting overconfident."

And she had a message for those letting the side down by breaking the lockdown rules.

"It would take one case amongst you to have an outbreak that could lead to dozens of infections and possibly death."

She said New Zealand does not take this challenge lightly "and neither should you".

