After a drenching in many western areas yesterday, the showery weather will continue across the country into the final day of Easter weekend.
Temperatures will also cool as there's a switch to southwest winds, the MetService says.
Duty forecaster Andrew James said the West Coast and Taranaki had received a battering from rain and gale force winds overnight as a front and low made its way up the country.
The ranges of Westland received more than 200mm of rain up in the 24 hours until 7am today, while about 130mm landed on the Tasman ranges.
Mt Taranaki had received more than 100mm, while wind speeds had reached up to 80km/h at New Plymouth Airport.
But there were still many watches and warnings in place for the North Island for early today.
"The rain and wind are on there way out this morning for most places and then continuing to improve as we head into tomorrow.
"But behind this front we go into a showery southwesterly so that means there will be fine breaks in between as well after this heading into tomorrow. Most of the showers are confined to the western parts of both islands."
Another band of showery weather is about to hit Northland and Auckland this morning.
As well as showers, wind and cooler temperatures, parts of the deep south will also wake up to some snow tomorrow morning.
James said the snow was likely to fall before dawn.
He was unsure how much but said there were road snowfall warnings in place for Milford Rd, Crown Range and Lindis Pass during the early hours.
EASTER MONDAY WEATHER
Whangarei - High 22C Low 14C
Auckland - 20C, 14C
Hamilton - 20C, 11C
Tauranga - 22C, 13C
Wellington - 17C, 9C
Christchurch - 18C, 2C
Dunedin - 17C, 6C
Invercargill - 10C, 4C