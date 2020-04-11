One of two new Covid 19 cases in Hawke's Bay is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The second case is probable, and linked to overseas travel.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said: "Both of these people have done everything right, were already in self-isolation and no further contact tracing is required".

Meanwhile, a Flaxmere supermarket worker who contracted Covid 19 is believed to have contracted it outside the region.

"This case has been linked to domestic travel within New Zealand and therefore we can be quite confident to rule out a local source," said Dr Eyre.

"We are very fortunate to be in Level 4 lockdown at present and we are very pleased to have found a connection to this case which we hope will be reassuring for the people of Flaxmere and the wider community.



"Keep washing your hands regularly, follow strict hygiene and physical distancing rules when exiting your bubble to collect groceries, and you will continue to protect yourself and your whānau."



Dr Eyre praised Flaxmere New World for its swift response to the public health alert after learning the employee had worked two shifts when they may have been potentially infectious.

Those shifts were 3 April between the hours of 3:30 – 8.30pm and 4 April between the hours of 6.30am -3:00pm.

"The owner/operator did an amazing job following all health advice and working closely with us to identify every possible person that could have been a close contact with that employee, including using video footage.

"The supermarket had strict hygiene and physical distancing processes in place anyway, and has since undergone a deep clean.

"I commend them for a job well done, in what would have been stressful circumstances for them and their employees," she said.

Dr Eyre said it remained important for anyone in Hawke's Bay who had developed illness, even very mild illness such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to be tested.

There was no-cost for anyone to call their GP or Healthline for an assessment/referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre.

Dr Eyre also reminded people to be kind to one another.

"Do not hide behind your screens on social media and belittle people for being in a position that is no fault of their own.

"Remember we need to show love, kindness and support at this time, and thank our essential service workers for leaving their home bubbles every day to ensure we can continue to receive the essential services we need during these unprecedented times."

There have been two more deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand.

This brings the total death toll to four, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay says.

McElnay reported 29 new cases today and said 422 people with Covid-19 in New Zealand have now recovered.

The total number of cases are now 1,312.

Fifteen people are in hospital - five are in intensive care units and one patient in Dunedin is in a critical condition.

Both of the latest two people to die of Covid-19 were elderly, had underlying health conditions and could be linked to existing clusters.

One was a man in his 80s who passed away at Wellington Public Hospital yesterday. He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted to hospital two days later.

The man's infection was linked to an existing cluster which McElnay said they wouldn't identify for privacy reasons.

"We are confident that his close contacts have been traced."

The second was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.