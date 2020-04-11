Police have reminded Kiwis about Covid-19 lockdown regulations after a photo emerged of a large number of people at a Bay of Plenty beach on Good Friday.

A photo of Pāpāmoa Beach on Good Friday afternoon captured scores of people strolling the foreshore, which concerned one local.

"This is what is going to burst the bubble," they said. "Not everyone was flouting the rules obviously but there is a hell of a crowd down by the Domain."

However, this afternoon, police told the Herald most beachgoers were sticking to the strict lockdown laws put in place by the Government.

But with three days remaining in Easter weekend, the moved to remind the public what was expected of them.

"Most people were in small groups sticking to their bubble and people in the water only appeared to be knee-high," police said in a statement.

"We ask everyone to spend time with those who you are in self-isolation with, and keep your distance from all others at all times."

Pāpāmoa Beach, Tauranga, at 3.30pm on Good Friday. Photo / Supplied

Another angle of people on Pāpāmoa Beach on Good Friday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Elsewhere, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand reached four today - three of them linked to clusters.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay this afternoon announced the third and fourth death from the virus.

A man in his 80s died at Wellington Public Hospital yesterday and had a link to an established cluster which won't be identified.

He became unwell on March 26 and was admitted on March 28.

The second death was of a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to report any lawbreaking during the lockdown to police on their 105 online form.

"We encourage people to use this first rather than dialling the 105 number to help us manage calls," police said.

"Our officers still have discretion in how they deal with matters and how they are enforced and all situations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis."

There had been a total of 583 breaches, 74 prosecutions and 495 warnings issued since alert level 4 restrictions came into force last month.

Police were out in force across New Zealand highways on Good Friday, stopping and questioning motorists about their reason for driving.

Sergeant Andy Wallace said at an Auckland checkpoint just three people were turned back for not having a valid reason for being out.

There were no arrests or official warnings given.