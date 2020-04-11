There have been two more deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand.

This brings the total death toll to four, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says.

McElnay reported 29 new cases today and said 422 people with Covid-19 in New Zeland have now recovered.

Both of the latest two people to die of Covid-19 were elderly - a man in his 80s passed away at Wellington Public Hospital yesterday and had a link to an established cluster which won't be identified.

Advertisement

He first became unwell on March 26 and was admitted on March 28

The second was a man in his 70s who died in Burwood Hospital after being among the group transferred from the Rosewood Rest Home.

He was tested on April 9.

McElnay couldn't rule out other underlying conditions

Because of the level 4 alert, McElnay said they understood families and whanau could feel separated from their loved ones.

"We want you to know that our health system will continue to do all it can to continue the fight against Covid 19."

New Covid-19 cluster in Chch

Three of the four deaths in New Zealand are linked to clusters

There are now 13 clusters of Covid-19 across the country.

Advertisement

The George Manning residential care facility in Christchurch is this country's 13th Covid-19 cluster.

One of the clusters is linked to a private party in Auckland while another cluster can now be linked to a daycare facility for children with disabilities

McElnay said family members of the Rosewood rest home should contact the local DHB directly for answers about what to do.

The investigations into how people at the Christchurch rest home were infected are still ongoing.

McElnay said the Canterbury DHB did the right decision to move the patients to provide the "extra level of support".

At the George Manning rest home where there are 14 cases, there was a mixture of residents and staff and McElnay said the virus was "well contained" there.

At Rosewood, McElnay said the group was "frail and elderly" and the impact of Covid 19 was that impacted that group could be a "very unpleasant illness".

READ MORE:

• Premium - Verena Friederike Hasel: NZ's Covid-19 coronavirus response 'extraordinary'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand has recorded its second coronavirus-related death; 44 new cases

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New York officially world epicentre of pandemic

• Covid 19 coronavirus: 100,000 deaths globally; UK reeling after deadliest day; two NZ fatalities

New Zealand's second confirmed death from Covid 19 was confirmed yesterday after a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions passed away in Burwood Hospital.

She was one 20 residents hospitalised from the Rosewood Rest Home after someone tested positive at the facility.

The other death was West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, who passed away in hospital on March 29, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

‌

The number of new Covid 19 cases yesterday was 44 - 23 confirmed and 21 probables - taking the overall number found to have the virus in New Zealand to 1283.

Sixteen people were in hospital; one each in Wellington, Waitematā, Waikato and Southern district intensive care units. Two were critically ill.

Of the total, 373 people have recovered.

The number of new infections was up from 29 on Thursday, but part of a downward trend in infections this week. There were 50 cases on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday.

There are 12 infection clusters of more than 10 people and of yesterday's new cases, 14 were linked to existing clusters, McElnay said yesterday.

Meanwhile, a group of 16 New Zealanders and 96 Australians will board a repatriation flight in Uruguary this afternoon.

They had been stuck on a cruise ship which had more than half its passengers test positive for the coronavirus.

The flight will land in Melbourne then the Kiwis will be transferred to a flight home then the passengers will go into quarantine.