A photo of Pāpāmoa Beach this afternoon has captured scores of beachgoers strolling the foreshore with little apparent regard for the lockdown.

The photo of Pāpāmoa Beach, near Tauranga, taken at around 3.30pm today was sent in by a member of the public dismayed at the crowd on the first day of the Easter weekend.

"I know we won't be the only area with this problem but seriously!" the member of the public wrote.

"This is what is going to burst the bubble. Not everyone was flouting the rules obviously but there is a hell of a crowd down by the Domain."

Police have set up checkpoints around the country to stop people who were planning on traveling during the Covid-19 lockdown. Video / Dean Purcell

In comparison, just 2km up the road north of Pāpāmoa Beach, at Mt Maunganui Beach, there were only two people.

Pāpāmoa Beach is about 11km from Tauranga's city centre.

The Herald has approached police for comment about the large crowd at the beach.

Police said earlier this afternoon there had been a total of 583 breaches, 74 prosecutions and 495 warnings issued since alert level 4 restrictions came into force last month.

Police have been out in force across New Zealand highways this Good Friday, stopping and questioning motorists about their reason for driving - and reminding any opportunist holiday makers of the lockdown rules still in place.

Sergeant Andy Wallace said at an Auckland checkpoint yesterday just three people were turned back for not having a valid reason for being out.

There were no arrests or official warnings given.

He said generally people were being extremely compliant and urged them to continue.

Earlier this week new Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced officers would ramp up patrol and enforcement over the Easter break to ensure people were aware of lockdown requirements.

His message was patently clear: if you were not out for an "essential" purpose, then you should be at home.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations, but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only."

Wallace and his team ran multiple checkpoints yesterday and stopped about 1000 cars.

He said for the most part the drivers were essential service workers or had good reasons to be out - getting supplies or dropping them off to vulnerable people.

Officers were mainly out in force to educate people about the lockdown and why they should be at home.

But they would take further action without hesitation if needed.

