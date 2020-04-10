Expect to see some new faces enforcing the lockdown; Aviation Security Service (Avsec) is joining the effort to help free up police time.

More than 270 Avsec officers will make sure people are social distancing, only going out for essential services, ensure only essential businesses are open and do compliance checks at quarantine and isolation centres in some hotels.

The new teamwork was announced by Police Minister Stuart Nash and Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

Nash said the support from Avsec would free up police officers to focus on other core frontline duties, such as crime prevention, enforcement and prosecution.

But the Avsec officers don't have the same powers as police officers.

Police pictured stopping motorists at a roadblock in Athenree, near Waihi, as they try to stop people travelling to holiday spots over the Easter break. Video / Alan Gibson

"All Avsec officers are experienced uniformed security officers. They are used to face-to-face interactions with the public and explaining and enforcing the law.

"Their powers are more limited than those of sworn police officers, but they can be called on to assist constables if required."

Nash said the Avsec officers would help ensure only essential businesses were open and that people who were outside their home were observing the rules around physical distancing and only going out for essential services.

The officers have been drawn from airports in Dunedin, Queenstown, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

The officers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will also visit hotels with police where people are being held in quarantine and isolation.

Nash said police were also having discussions with other agencies like Customs and Immigration, which were also prepared to assist with law enforcement.

"The Defence Force remains on standby, too," Nash said.

Twyford said Avsec officers would not be sent to situations that might put their safety at risk and had access to personal protective equipment (PPE) when needed.