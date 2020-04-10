A coronavirus outbreak at a Christchurch rest home that claimed the life of a 90-year-old resident is thought to have infected at least 20 others, including staff.

Health authorities announced today that a woman who lived at Rosewood Rest Home and Hospitals at Woodham Rd in Linwood had died in Burwood Hospital after contracting the virus.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay told media today the woman's family were unable to visit her after she and 19 other residents were transferred to Burwood.

Staff did all they could to provide her comfort before her death yesterday, which is New Zealand's second coronavirus-related fatality. She had a number of age-related health conditions, and recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rosewood coronavirus cluster has 21 cases (confirmed and probable). The first case was confirmed on April 3. Three days later there were at least 12.

McElnay couldn't say how many people at the rest home had been tested but said investigations were under way to find out how the outbreak started.

On the Ministry of Health website the cluster's origin is defined as "overseas exposure", and Canterbury DHB has said it is highly likely a staff member brought the virus into the unit, given strict visiting restrictions under the level 4 nationwide lockdown.

Some people displaying symptoms at the rest home hadn't been tested because of the distress it would cause them, the ministry said, but they were being treated as probable cases.

The privately owned facility has two specialised dementia care units and had a total of 64 residents.

CDHB chief executive David Meates expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased woman, and asked that their request for privacy be respected.

On Monday, Meates authorised the transfer of the 20 residents from its hospital level dementia facility to Burwood, and appointed an acting manager for the rest home, saying this was because the facility manager is in self-isolation, as are other staff.

In addition to the group transferred to Burwood, there are an additional 44 residents with dementia remaining in two separate wings of the rest home. The DHB has brought in extra staff, and a deep clean of the vacated buildings has been done.

Clusters have increasingly become the centre of the New Zealand coronavirus epidemic, overtaking overseas transmission as the main source of the virus. The Ministry of Health defines a cluster as a group of Covid-19 cases linked because those infected were in the same place.

