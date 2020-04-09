Hawke's Bay has reported no change to the number of cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The regional total remains at 35.

There are 29 new cases of Covid-19 nationally since yesterday and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders have saved lives by staying at home over the past fortnight.

The new cases are made up of 23 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases.

There are no additional deaths to report, but there are 14 people in hospital and four people in ICU.

There are now 317 recovered cases across NZ – an increase of 35 on yesterday, higher than the number of new cases.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1239, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

On day 15 of the lockdown, Ardern told Kiwis that it was working.

"And at the halfway mark I have no hesitation in saying, that what New Zealanders have done over the last two weeks is huge. In the face of the greatest threat to human health we have seen in over a century, Kiwis have quietly and collectively implemented a nationwide wall of defence," she said.

"You have saved lives."

"We are on track to meet their most optimistic scenario. We are turning a corner. But to succeed, we need it to keep working."

She said to expect roadblocks this Easter weekend.

