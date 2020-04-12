SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
It's the virus that has sparked fear and disruption around the world. And New Zealand is not immune from this - we are now in a four-week lockdown to eliminate Covid-19.

So, how do we

My 21-year-old son and his girlfriend are spending a lot of time "playing the stock market" with a small amount of money via the Sharsies app. How can you have a conversation re behaviours that may start off as harmless time-wasting but could turn into addictive/destructive behaviours?

Why has time slowed down? I was shocked to discover that today was only Thursday

My 12-year-old daughter suffers hugely from anxiety among other things; she has largely done really well through the lockdown and we keep her as entertained as possible while both still working from home (both of us are essential workers) but she is picking at her skin a lot. She has always done this to her fingers when anxious but has moved onto her lips. She can't eat properly because of it and cries because it looks bad. Any tips on how to stop this?

It's all very well young people (and workers) who know how to use social media, computers, face-time on phones etc but what about old people? They don't have grandkids/tech support able to visit them if something happens to their phone settings or email or whatever; there is nobody to help them. Fine if you're in a retirement community (my oldies' villages, as well as food deliveries, are also offering tech support) but if you're old and living on your own what does Kyle suggest when you can't connect in person or digitally?