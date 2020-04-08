Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Education Minister Chris Hipkins will face questions from the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Several officials will also present to the committee to outline the Government's Covid-19 response in the education and social development spaces.

Much of the committee's attention will be on the increase in recent increase benefit numbers.

There will also be a lot of interest in the $88 million distance learning package Hipkins unveiled yesterday.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has yet to update its figures, but more up-to-date data is coming out around midday, the Herald understands.

New Zealand's unemployment rate is expected to increase dramatically because of the economic impacts of Covid-19.

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh said this week that she expected the unemployment rate to rise to between 5 per cent and "well into double digits".

That's a significant increase on the current 4.3 per cent unemployment rate.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the Government was expecting more people to go onto the benefit.

As a result the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) would be beefed up, he said.

He said this week the impact of Covid-19 would be a "quantum" worse than that of the 2008/09 global financial crisis (GFC), when unemployment rose to 6.7 per cent.

Sepuloni is expected to be questioned about the expected increase, and whether or not the Ministry can handle the increase.

