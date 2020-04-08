The number of people claiming the benefit has jumped by more than 23,000 people, compared to this time last year.

According to just-released monthly benefit data, 310,000 people are now on the benefit.

That's an 8 per cent increase compared to March 2019.

In fact, last week alone there was a 10,700 increase in the benefit – the majority of those were for the JobSeeker benefit.

The number of people seeking the JobSeeker payment is up more than 15 per cent on the same time last year – that's a 20,000 person increase.

There are now 152,000 people on the unemployment benefit.

The data comes as the economy grapples with the economic impact of Covid-19.

The benefit numbers are expected to rise in April, and after the Government's wage subsidy expires.

Speaking to the Epidemic Response Committee this morning, Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said from now on the ministry would be releasing benefit numbers on a weekly basis.

Sepuloni is facing questions from the Epidemic Response Committee.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins will join MPs and front to the committee later this morning.

Several officials will also present to the committee to outline the Government's Covid-19 response in the education and social development spaces.

Much of the committee's attention will be on the increase in recent increase benefit numbers.

There will also be a lot of interest in the $88 million distance learning package Hipkins unveiled yesterday.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has yet to update its figures, but more up-to-date data is coming out around midday, the Herald understands.

New Zealand's unemployment rate is expected to increase dramatically because of the economic impacts of Covid-19.

Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh said this week that she expected the unemployment rate to rise to between 5 per cent and "well into double digits".

That's a significant increase on the current 4.3 per cent unemployment rate.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the Government was expecting more people to go onto the benefit.

As a result the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) would be beefed up, he said.

He said this week the impact of Covid-19 would be a "quantum" worse than that of the 2008/09 global financial crisis (GFC), when unemployment rose to 6.7 per cent.

Sepuloni is expected to be questioned about the expected increase, and whether or not the Ministry can handle the increase.

