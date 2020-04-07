Industry leaders from the restaurant, tourism and farming sectors are briefing MPs today on the impact Covid-19 and the lockdown is having on their industries.

They are appearing before Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee, which is chaired by National leader Simon Bridges.

"The committee will continue to ask the questions that New Zealanders want answered so we can ensure the highest standards of health care and a fast economic recovery from this crisis," Bridges said.

Watch live:



Today, MPs will get to hear from, and question, top industries leaders about what is happening in their sectors.

Those presenting to the committee today include:

• Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett

• Mark Cairns, representing the Port Company CEOs

• Federated Farmers president Katie Milne

• Meat Industry Association chief executive Tim Riche

• Tourism Industry Association chief executive Chris Roberts

• Restaurant Association of NZ chief executive Marisa Bidois

• Former BusinessNZ chief executive Phil O'Reilly

Before the travel restrictions and the lockdown tourism was New Zealand's biggest economic earner.

Yesterday's committee hearing focused on the health side of the Government's response to the pandemic.

Roberts is expected to outline the extent of the damage Covid-19 has had on the tourism industry.

He has previously said that it could be potentially up to five years before the sector can rebuild international tourism.

"After the lockdown is lifted and the virus is under control in New Zealand, there is no way international tourism will just switch back on," he told Newstalk ZB last week.

O'Reilly, now Managing Director of Iron Duke, will provide an update on how businesses are coping under lockdown.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that $6.6 billion has been paid out to more than 900,000 people – some 41 per cent of all New Zealand's workforce.

