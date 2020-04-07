LIVE STREAM BELOW

Infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles is answering coronavirus questions live on video.

The microbiologist, who recently found herself under the Herald's microscope, is today focusing on the search for a coronavirus cure.. Watch the video and send through questions to NZcovid@gmail.com.

There were 54 new cases of Covid-19 announced today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand now at 1160

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

