A Hastings woman spending her 70th birthday alone had a surprise lockdown delivery from the New Zealand Police.

Hilda Poulain was at home yesterday when police officers showed up to drop off a birthday present.

She was on the phone to a loved one who had secretly organised the visit, and told her to look out the window.

"The police car was in front of my house and the police officer came out. She said 'I heard it is your birthday'. I said 'well that's right'," Poulain told the Herald.

The officer told her she had a present for her and dropped off a box of chocolates and a bag of lollies, Poulain said.

Hilda Poulain (left) was surprised to see police show up at her house to drop off birthday chocolates. Photo / Supplied

The officers wished her a happy birthday and blared the sirens briefly before leaving.

Neighbours immediately started calling Poulain to check she was alright.

"I was fairly surprised, of course," said Poulain.

"It was most appreciated and it was fun, and it brought people together."

She had planned to have a big party with friends and family to celebrate the milestone, but instead was alone for the day.

"It's just one of those things that happen. For the start it's disappointing but then you get used to it.

"I make my own fun ... I sat in my pyjamas in the morning, sang happy birthday to myself."

Poulain spent most of the day online chatting with friends and having phone calls with loved ones who couldn't be with her for her special day.