There are 89 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

The new cases are made up of 48 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases.

It brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1039.

There are 15 people in hospital, including three in ICU; one in Wellington and two in Auckland, with two reportedly in a critical condition.

The total number of lab tests so far is 36,209, 3093 of which were processed yesterday.

He said 45 per cent have a clear international travel link, 36 per cent were contacts of known cases, and 1 per cent were community transmission - 18 per cent are still being investigated.

The breakdown of cases by ethnicity is 74 per cent European, 8.3 Asian, 7.6 Maori an 3.3 per cent Pacific.

Bloomfield said over the next week he would signal mental health and well-being initiatives supporting people self-isolating, part of a $15m package that's been previously announced.

No exponential growth in case numbers - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she didn't want to draw "too many conclusions" but the number of cases had not grown exponential growth in other countries.

"That is a good thing."

She said new cases made it hard to see success, but the measures had made an impact.

Case numbers vs data modelling

She said the modelling provided by Rodney Jones, principal of Wigram Capital Advisors, had predicted about 4000 cases by this weekend at the start of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is giving an update on the Covid-19 national response at 1pm. Photo / Getty

The fact that we were only now at about 1000 was a reason for optimism, Ardern said.

"We have made a good start and the decisions we've made to date have made a difference."

She also pointed to google data that showed "impressively high levels of compliance" by New Zealanders in lockdown.

Retail and recreation movements had fallen 91 per cent, while visits to essential services had dropped by 50 per cent, and going to parks had fallen by 80 per cent.

Closing borders 25 days after New Zealand's first case was much quicker than in other countries, she said, as was the announcement of the Government's first economic rescue package.

Witnessing the trajectories overseas had helped the Government to decide to "go hard and go early," Ardern said.

Chch man coughing on people an 'idiot' - PM

"Be proud of your efforts that you have all made. It is making a difference. Now is the time though to remain focused, to not let up," Ardern said.

The Prime Minister said efforts to go after those breaking the lockdown rules would ensure the success of the lockdown and move the country out of lockdown as soon as possible.

Over Friday and Saturday, Ardern said police had done 795 prevention patrols and 990 reassurance checks at essential services.

But some people were being "idiots", she said, citing the man in Christchurch who filmed himself coughing on people.

Ardern said a strategy putting the economy ahead of health was wrong, and the loss of life would also lead to economic pain. She said countries who stemmed the flu epidemic of 1918 did better economically in the long run.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said there will be long term effects on the economy, despite the $5b already paid out on wage subsidies.

This week the Government would continue to focus on stopping the spread of the virus to move out of the lockdown as soon as possible, she said.

That included scaling up contact tracing and getting a better gauge on community transmission.

Ardern said she would also ask for the kind of evidence needed before a move out of lockdown can be ascertained.

Ardern on Health Minister David Clark's mountain biking

She said she was "very disappointed" in Health Minister David Clark for driving to go mountain biking, but she would not be drawn on whether she considered him an "idiot".

She said she still had confidence in him.

Clark understood her expectations, Ardern said.

She did not think he was refusing interviews, adding that Clark continued to be in lockdown in Dunedin. "He continues to do his job."

The lockdown is now in its 11th day, and Ardern has previously said that signs may begin to emerge about whether the lockdown is working by the end of the first week of April.

She said there was nothing to read into Clark not fronting on Q+A this morning, as many other Ministers were consistently available to answer questions.

Ardern said case numbers and the rate of transmission, community transmission, and contact-tracing capacity were signs that Covid-19 was under control.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



This morning Otago University epidemiologist Dr Ayesha Verrall said there needed to be more data about community transmission before the success of the lockdown can be ascertained.

"I'm still waiting to be more reassured by the numbers actually coming down, which I hope would happen as the numbers of people returning from overseas and places where there are outbreaks reduces," she told Q+A.

The number of overseas arrivals dropped to 300 or fewer from Wednesday last week.

Verrall said data about community transmissions over time was still missing, but with testing capacity rising to 6000 a day, that data hole could be filled in the coming days.

She added that people with mild symptoms should be tested, but testing those with no symptoms had little value.

A key factor to moving out of lockdown would be the ability to isolate confirmed cases and to trace close contacts quickly, she said.

The contact-tracing ability of public health units has been under scrutiny, with expert epidemiologist including Sir David Skegg and Professor Michael Baker saying repeatedly that New Zealand's contact-tracing capacity needs to be ramped up.

Verrall said when the country went into lockdown, public health units were contact-tracing about 50 people a day, but that needed to increase to 1000, she said.

This morning the Ministry of Health said it was tracing about 700 close contacts a day.

"As of Saturday, 4909 close contacts had been traced by the National Close Contact Service since it was stood up on March 24, with 702 contacts traced in a single day on Thursday," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said in a statement.

"Originally it was making 760 calls a day - now that's more than 2000."

But there was still no sign of the use of bluetooth technology, which researchers have said is vital because manual contact-tracing cannot keep pace with how rapidly Covid-19 spreads.

Last night the Government revealed rules of a new Health Notice announced this weekend banning fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and tramping.

Kiwis had previously been advised not to take part in these activities during the Covid-19 lockdown but the ban was made official in fresh laws released on the Government's Covid-19 website.