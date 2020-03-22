New Zealand has 66 confirmed cases of coronavirus and is sitting at alert level 2 - meaning the virus is contained but the risk of community transmission is growing.

But calls were growing for the Government to increase the alert level, including from the Prime Minister's former chief science adviser.

So what would alert level 3 mean for New Zealand?

Alert level 3 meant the risk of the potentially deadly virus not being contained and there would either be community transmission of the virus or multiple clusters breaking out.

Travel in areas of clusters or community transmission would be limited, affected educational facilities closed and mass gatherings cancelled.

Public venues would also be closed, with alternative ways of working to be found and some non-essential businesses should close.

There would be non-face-to-face primary care consultations and elective surgeries and procedures deferred and healthcare staff reprioritised.

Health services, emergency services, utilities and goods transport, and other essential services were expected to remain up and running at all stages.

People would still be able to go to the supermarket, fill up their car at the fuel station and collect medicine from pharmacies.

"Alert level 3 is where the disease is increasingly difficult to contain," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday.

"This is where we restrict our contact by stepping things up again. We close public venues and ask non-essential businesses to close."

The chance of widespread community outbreak was expected to remain low, according to the Ministry of Health's website.

Yesterday, 14 new cases of coronavirus were announced by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The Prime Minister's former chief science adviser, Sir Peter Gluckman, warned the Government that it needed to do more to respond to Covid-19.

In a tweet, he said: "The evidence is mounting that the best thing NZ could do is make the hard decision to go to extreme shutdown now.

"The number of new cases coming from offshore means community transmission will get established without absolute precaution."

A full lockdown would mean the country would need to be moved up to level four, with thousands having signed a petition calling for that.

The petition's author, Dr Kelvin Ward, said raising the alert to the highest possible level was the only way for New Zealand to ensure it survives the virus with minimal impact.

The petition called for: Quarantine, not self-isolation, of all Covid-19 positive patients, extensive testing and contact tracing, self-isolation of all asymptomatic contacts, and mandatory social lockdown.

"If we want to prevent this epidemic becoming exponential, we have to take some drastic measures," Ward said.

He created the petition on Change.org and it amassed more than 62,000 signatures as of 9.30am Monday.

Meanwhile, teachers across New Zealand had called on the Prime Minister to shut all schools immediately.