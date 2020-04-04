Both the United Kingdom and the United States have recorded their deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

In the UK, another 708 deaths were reported on Saturday as people were told to stay inside despite warm, sunny weather.

The total number of deaths recorded in Britain is now 4353, with more than 41,000 cases confirmed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The youngest victim announced on Saturday was just five years old, according to NHS England.

The child is now believed to be the youngest coronavirus death in Europe after a 12-year-old girl passed away in Belgium earlier this week.

Britain's death toll has been steadily increasing at more than 500 deaths a day this week and the country is bracing for an expected peak in the next week to 10 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in self-isolation after developing mild symptoms of the disease, ordered a three-week lockdown of the country on March 23 to try to cut infections.

But there has been concern that warmer weather forecast for this weekend could tempt people from their homes to green spaces and public parks.

"I just urge you not to do that," Johnson said in a video message on Friday.

"Please, please stick with the guidance now."

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the morning Covid-19 Meeting remotely after self isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo / AP

Johnson's pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has said she has been experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

In a tweet she said: "I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned against any relaxation in social distancing. "If we do, people will die," he told a daily briefing on the government's response on Friday.

In the US, more than 1000 people died in just one day, raising its total death toll to 8000. More than 30,000 new cases were also confirmed for the first time, pushing its total number of infections above 290,000, according to John Hopkins University.

The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any country in the world – more than double the rate of Italy, who has the second most cases.

Everyone in the United States is now being urged to wear homemade cloth masks to prevent coronavirus cases from skyrocketing further – however President Donald Trump has so far said he will not comply with the request.

The drastic new measure comes despite current World Health Organisation saying that masks should only be worn by medical staff, the ill and those in close contact with a coronavirus case.

The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any country in the world - more than double the rate of Italy, who has the second most cases. Photo / AP

WHO is currently convening a panel of advisers to discuss whether this advice should change on the back of the US' new measure.

Meanwhile Europe's strict lockdown measures appear to be taking effect, with promising new figures coming out of Spain and Italy.

More than 1.1 million cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 181 countries and more than 62,000 people have died.

