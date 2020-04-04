Two stolen vehicles travelling in convoy through Wairoa were spotted by Hawke's Bay police, sparking a dramatic double pursuit that would eventually end in five arrests.

A police spokesman said the vehicles were spotted on Bridge St, Wairoa, about 10.50pm on Saturday.

Police signalled for them to stop, but both took off.

"One of the drivers then stopped on Campbell St, Wairoa and fled on foot before being arrested," the spokesman said.

"The second vehicle also failed to stop for police and fled."

With four occupants inside, the second vehicle made a dramatic dash north, fleeing up State Highway 2 towards Gisborne.

Police successfully deployed spikes and the second vehicle came to a stop at Manutuke, which is roughly 1 hour and six minutes from Wairoa.

All five occupants from both vehicles were arrested, with charges pending.