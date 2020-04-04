From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
West Auckland liquor stores stop selling spirits during lockdown5 Apr, 2020 4:55am 3 minutes to read
Heather du Plessis-Allan: Time to get strict on new arrivals5 Apr, 2020 5:00am 4 minutes to read
Director-General of Health Covid-19 says Covid-19 cases 'may well' be peaking.
The clocks go back giving an hour extra sleep tonight.
New cop Halim Hassouna speaks about going into the job in the midst of a global pandemic