SkyCity announced this week that the Sky Tower will be lit royal blue to acknowledge and support the tireless efforts of front-line emergency services staff who continue to do their jobs during the lockdown.

The idea came from an Auckland police officer who wanted to thank medical workers who are putting their own lives at risk to save others as they continue the fight again Covid-19,

It also comes as New Zealand marks one week since moving into lockdown alert level 4, and more than 6100 retired and part-time health professionals have returned to the workforce to support their colleagues; working as doctors, nurses and care and support workers.

The Sky Tower will be lit blue until Sunday, April 5.

The announcement was also shared on the Sky Tower's Facebook page.

From tonight until Sunday, we will glow blue, in support of front-line workers and their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19 💙💙 #stayhomenz #uniteagainstcovid19 Posted by Sky Tower on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

Many praised SkyCity's initiative and also showed their support for medical workers.

"So much love and respect for all our front line workers," one person wrote.

"Stay safe to you frontline workers blessings with love to you all," another added.

One nurse thanked SkyCity for their kind gesture.

"Means a lot and also than you to all of you who are doing lockdown correctly. Your support means we can support you."

