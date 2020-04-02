Dog owners are being asked to keep their dogs "in their bubbles", following a sharp spike in dog attacks in the Hauraki District.

The council's group manager of planning and environmental services, Peter Thom, said there had been a significant jump in the number of attacks since the level 4 lockdown.

"We used to respond to about one dog attack every two months, but at the moment

we're getting one every day. Yesterday we had two."

The attacks have mostly been on dogs out walking with their owners where other dogs

have come off properties and attacked them as they have walked past.

"It's important people get out for fresh air and exercise in their local neighbourhood, and

they need to feel safe to do this," Thom said.

"Dog owners must make sure their pets are secured inside their properties, or on a leash if they're being taken for a walk.

"We all play a part in keeping each other safe during this lockdown and part of this is

remembering our responsibilities as dog owners."

Most Hauraki District Council dog control activities are suspended during the lockdown

period, however the council will still respond to safety issues such as dog attacks.

Dogs should be exercised on a lead if outside their properties, according to the council.

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website