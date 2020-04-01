

A shocking video shot this morning in South Auckland shows a queue for the Māngere Pak'nSave stretching out of the carpark and more than 100m down the road before the store had even opened.

The footage lays bare the huge demand on our supermarkets as Kiwis turn up in their droves to buy essential items during our level 4 lockdown.

Day 8 - Thought we could do our shopping this morning nek minute. The queue is over the bridge. No thanks. Our son Cruz George went to countdown at the airport no meat everyone. Posted by Angela Barry George on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

"Thought we could do our shopping this morning," the caption reads.

"Nek minute. The queue is over the bridge. No thanks."

Advertisement

Similar queues were seen in Clendon and Papakura.

The line outside Pak'nSave in Clendon this morning. Photo / Supplied

Another line at the Papakura branch. Photo / Supplied

The Herald has approached Pak'nSave owners Foodstuffs for comment.

Nationwide focus has been on supermarkets this week, as the prime minister sought to investigate accusations of price gouging.

The government set up a website for Kiwis to raise concerns about supermarket price rises during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officials were in daily contact with supermarkets and while there had been no confirmed reports of price-gouging, the Government set up a dedicated email for reporting.

She asked for anyone with suspicions to send through any pictures or copies of their receipts to the website.

Jacinda Ardern later revealed nearly 1000 people had sent in complaints about price-gouging at supermarkets after the dedicated email was set up.

The most common complaint was about the high price of cauliflower - up to $13 each - but hand sanitiser, bread, meat, face masks and garlic also featured.

Advertisement

Ardern said those complaints would be taken seriously.

"The process for dealing with complaints is being worked through... and we will involve traders so they have a chance to respond."