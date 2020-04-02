While many are happy running a few Netflix marathons during lockdown one Auckland dad is attempting to do the real thing - all within the confines of his family property.

This Saturday Logan James plans to run the full 41.6km marathon distance in laps around his family house in Huapai.

He estimates it will take "about 600" circuits, and he's aiming to do it in about four hours.

"It's a bit crazy I know, but there's not really much else going on," the father of three told the Herald.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: A week under lockdown and people are still breaching the rules

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Lance O'Sullivan says lockdown 'a joke' in Kaitāia

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Gone lockdown fishing - from the back porch

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern reveals $13 cauliflower price-gouging complaint

James is part of the Maungakiekie Endurance Club with friends, and they've been suggesting challenges to help get through the four-week lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He first laid down a 10km challenge around his house, and did that last week, all 154 laps.

Logan James of Huapai with wife Amanda, holding son Arahi (4), and son Ihaka (10, left) and daughter Aroha (12). Photo / Supplied

A few of the others did the same, so this week James thought he'd up the ante.

"What other time will you have the time to do something like this?"

Logan James' practice run. Photo / Supplied

So far he hadn't told his mates - thinking he'd spring it on them - but he was keen for anyone else to join this Saturday at 8am, logging their runs on the app Strava.

While his training has been almost "non-existent", James ran the Auckland Marathon in October, and previously two ultra marathons - one 60km and one 100km.

Logan James says he's been out of action lately, but completed two ultra marathons in the past. Photo / Supplied

He's also not shy of silly ideas, having run the Auckland marathon in an Iron Man costume.

Advertisement

While his section is mostly flat, it has a few variables.

"It starts off on a flat bit, then a little deck to jump over, a few pavers along the fence line, out onto the concrete driveway and then jump over a garden bit - there's a bit going on, so I'll be wearing my offroad shoes."

Logan James did a practice 10 kilometres last Saturday, with son Arahi (4) joining for a dozen laps. Photo / Supplied

He hopes his three children - sons Arahi, 4, and Ihaka, 10, and daughter Aroha, 12, - and wife Amanda might join him for some laps, but most importantly they'll be in control of the aid station.

James, a quantity surveyor, said he'd just started his own business and was working from home anyway, although with the lockdown his work was starting to quieten down.

"But we've had a lot of family time over this period, and it's been a good chance to do some fun things together.

"To begin with we were all pretty freaked out.

"But as a family we've found lots of thing to do together - done three Wasgijs, plenty of walks in the evenings, and getting into baking, when we can get flour that is."

Logan James is also no stranger to silly ideas - completing the Auckland Marathon in October in an Iron Man jumpsuit. Photo / Supplied

James urged anybody free on Saturday to join him virtually for the run, even just a few laps around their home and to post about it on social media.

"I'd also love to encourage other people to come up with ideas for keeping fit while doing this social isolation thing."

‌