Key ministers in charge of the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic will appear before the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Chaired by Opposition Leader Simon Bridges and made up of a majority of National MPs, the committee will this morning grill Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Robertson has announced so far more than $23 billion in Government spending to "cushion the impact" of Covid-19 on businesses across the country.

Economist's warning

Economists Shamubeel Equab has warned MPs that New Zealand is in economic "uncharted waters" and has called on the Government to do more for businesses.

He has also warned that the Government needs to get ready for a "big increase in the welfare system".

Equab told the Epidemic Response Committee this morning that the wage subsidy schemes have been welcomed so far.

But there are still many other costs, such as insurance, that businesses are still facing.

He said more support would be needed for businesses from the Government to cover these costs.

"We are going to see many more businesses fail… unless there are many more generous [Government] provisions."

He said with each passing day, issues are getting bigger than had previously been expected.

He added that it was important the Government stays ahead of this.

After the lockdown, New Zealand will be "quite different".

"We need to be ready for a big increase in the welfare system."

He said not since the 1950s has the Government spent so much money to help the economy.

"This is going to be a very expensive recession," he said.

This includes an up-to $12b wage subsidy package.

Robertson is likely to be grilled on whether the package extends far enough and what more the Government plans to do for New Zealand businesses under pressure.

This comes as New Zealand enters its seventh day of lockdown.

Also appearing in front of the committee this morning is Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, who has been responsible for the roll-out of the Government's $600 million aviation support package.

He is expected to be asked about further support that might be needed for the sector.

This is the second day the committee has sat. Members join via video link and ask questions to those appearing before them.

Yesterday, Otago University Professor Sir David Skegg called on the Government to quarantine all people arriving in New Zealand from overseas and for a much wider testing and contact-tracing regime to prevent needless deaths from Covid-19.

He also said it was make or break time for the Government to eliminate Covid-19.

"We've got the opportunity now. Every day counts," Skegg told the committee.

"If we don't eliminate it in the next few weeks, the shutdown will continue for many months, or we will have a series of shutdowns that will paralyse our society for a year or 18 months, and it will never be the same again."

