Emergency services are speaking to "a number of people" after a reported firearms incident in Twyford, Hawke's Bay.

Police received a report of a firearm being discharged at Omahu Rd, Twyford around 7.45pm, a spokesman said.

There were no reports of injuries.

"Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the incident," he said.

A police cordon was erected on the corner of Omahu and Kirkwood Rd.