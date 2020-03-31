There are 58 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are 48 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand to 657 since the start of the pandemic.

Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn't think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to in

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

14 people in hospital - 2 people are in a stable condition in intensive care units

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases.

Clusters would be investigated and contact-traced, he said.

Bloomfield said it was "very important we keep our frontline health workers safe", regarding personal protective equipment.

He said he was conscious that frontline health workers not only needed to be safe, but to feel safe and he was aware that many were concerned they didn't have access to masks in order to feel safe.

A large number of masks would be distributed to frontline healthcare workers, he said.

The purpose of this is not to contradict what's in the guidelines, but to assure frontline healthcare workers that they could access PPE if they needed it, he said.

He said the release of the masks was to complement the ongoing hygiene advice.

Data modelling a 'sobering picture'

Regarding the modelling released this morning by the Government, he said it painted a "sobering picture" of what could happen if they didn't take these aggressive actions.

We need to take this virus seriously and part of taking this seriously was making sure everybody had to play their part and observe the self-isolation rules.

"That is how we will collectively break the chain of transmission."

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Sarah Stuart-Black, thanked everyone for their efforts under the alert 4 regulations

Local governments had teamed up with central government to create a local government response unit.

This would help people access essential services, especially for those who are vulnerable.

The regional civil defence managment groups will be operating local helplines.

Yesterday, there were 76 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 589, and there are 12 people in hospital with the infection with two in intensive care units.

Sixty-three people had recovered.

There were also nine different clusters of cases, including one with 23 cases infected at a Matamata bar on St Patrick's Day, and 47 cases at Marist College in Auckland.

Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg this morning told the Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee that there needs to be a lot more testing to track the virus.

He said so far testing had been skewed towards those returning from overseas, and the actual number of cases was "far higher" than the 589 confirmed and probable cases to date.

Meanwhile, this morning the Government released the modelling it has been using to make its decisions and track the trajectory of Covid-19.

It showed that there could be between 12,600 and 33,600 deaths in the worst-case scenario if the coronavirus was left uncontrolled.