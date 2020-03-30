The head of the all of Government response to the Covid-19 outbreak, John Ombler, says he wants people dobbing in breaches of the lockdown rules to be a last resort.

Appearing before Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee this morning via video-link, Ombler spoke of the importance of staying at home and keeping a two-metre distance from other people if you have to leave home to go to the supermarket or health services.

The Government is enlisting Kiwis to be its spies and pass on any proof of supermarkets price-gouging, or to report their neighbours for breaking the lockdown rules.

A direct email address has been set up for people to send through pictures of receipts or items with questionably high price tags.

Ombler told the committee that the Government's strategy depended on stopping person to person and location to location spread of the disease.

He said his first preference was for people to do the right thing first, to have a conversation about the importance of compliance second, and to dob people in if necessary, but only as a last resort.

"If there are people who simply don't want to play the game, they are putting all other New Zealanders' lives at risk by their actions."

Top public servants and the Health Minister are being grilled this morning about the Government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak and the decision to go into lockdown.

The committee was set up to allow the Opposition to hold the Government to account after the decision was made to adjourn Parliament until April 28.

The Epidemic Response Committee hearing this morning via video-conference.

The 11-member committee is chaired by National Party leader Simon Bridges and has five National MPs, three Labour MPs, and an MP each from Act, the Greens and NZ First.

The head of the Covid-19 response team, John Ombler, has appeared first.

Also up today are Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, Health Minister David Clark, and Otago University Professor and epidemiologist Sir David Skegg.

National Party leader Simon Bridges is chairing the Epidemic Response Committee. Photo / Paul Taylor

The committee has the power to request ministers and top officials to appear, and will break the drought on the official advice the Government has been getting.

This morning the Government is expected to release the modelling that the decision to go into lockdown was based on.

All of Government Controller John Ombler. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously referred to the modelling, saying it showed that tens of thousands of people could die if steps were not taken.

While some of it is based on modelling that has already been made public, much was also prepared by the All of Government Covid-19 response team.

Yesterday Bridges said it was important there was robust scrutiny of the Government's Covid-19 response, given it would affect future generations both in terms of lives and the economic impact.

"The constructive scrutiny provided by this Committee will make our country's response to Covid-19 a better and stronger one."

Bridges said this week the committee would focus on the health response on Tuesday, the economic response on Wednesday with Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh appearing, and enforcement on Thursday with Police Commissioner Mike Bush appearing, as well as Ministers and chief executives of Civil Defence and Customs.

