• Only take orders online or by phone and keep storefronts shut. • Take orders for only essential non-food goods. • Home deliver all essential goods in a contactless way and not allow people to visit stores to select or collect goods. • Take all appropriate public health measures to protect their staff and customers (e.g. physical distancing, hygiene basics, appropriate personal protective equipment). • Notify MBIE that they meet these conditions and intend to offer essential goods for sale and provide a list of those products.
The public must order responsibly, buying only items that were absolutely necessary to facilitate life and work during the lockdown period.
Members of the public were asked to be patient as businesses amended their systems in order to comply with the new rules.