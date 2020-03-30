A female who stepped in to help another female during an assault on a residential Christchurch street is being sought by police.

The anonymous hero intervened while the female victim was being assaulted around 8.20am on March 16 on Carlsen St in Burwood.

The victim was uninjured. Police would not disclose the age of either female.

Police are trying to find the good Samaritan as they seek to piece together what happened.

Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200316/2470, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.