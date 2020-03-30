By RNZ and NZ HERALD

KEY POINTS:

• Another 76 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NZ on Monday

• It brings the total to 589 since pandemic began

• Family of the only woman to die in NZ of Covid-19 say her death is a 'wake-up call'

• Two police staff test positive for coronavirus

• 4200 reports to police of people not complying with lockdown

• PM reveals plan for public to report high supermarket prices

• Kiwis allowed to buy heaters, whiteware and computers online during lockdown



Auckland girls' school Marist College has 47 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 - the biggest cluster of infection being tracked by health authorities.

The board chairman Stephen Dallow says the confirmed cases include teachers, students and adults within the community.

Advertisement

The entire school of about 750 students, as well as staff, are classed as close contacts and they have been asked to keep to strict self-isolation rules.

Seventy-six new cases of the virus were confirmed around New Zealand on Monday, bringing the total to 589.

Earlier, the mother of a year 10 student at Auckland's Marist College told the Herald she was worried there could be "an explosion" of cases if three school communities were not tested for Covid-19.

Some students from Lynfield College and Mt Albert Grammar have ridden in the same school bus as Marist College students while they were infectious, and are considered to be "casual contacts".

Speaking last week to the Herald from her home, where she is in self isolation with her daughter, the woman said there were just too many obstacles for people who have been exposed to coronavirus just to get tested.

"My daughter, she is Marist College year 10 student, we received an email from school to confirm my daughter is considered as a close-contact patient and that my daughter should be in self-isolation," the mother said.

"For the last few days, I have felt unwell, had low fever, sore throat and a headache. I made a phone call for a really long time to contact Healthline, around 3.40am [on Wednesday]," she said.

"I told them my daughter is considered a close contact, and I work in a retail shop, deal with too many people every day. We are more likely to get the virus, and we requested to do tests for my family, but were refused because we don't meet the health requirements."

Advertisement

"I explained to them, and questioned why we could not do the test. At last, I was told that because the test will cost about $3000," she said.

"I was too disappointed with this. Meantime, I really worry about the whole Marist College community."

- RNZ





• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website