Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is setting up a website for Kiwi to raise concerns about supermarket price rises during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officials were in daily contact with supermarkets and while there had been no confirmed reports of price-gauging, the Government has set up a reporting website.

She asked for anyone with suspicions to send through any pictures or copies of their receipts to the website.

A business legally has to have a good reason to increase prices, she said.

The decision on whether supermarkets over the Easter weekend would be made tomorrow.

Sick leave for essential workers was also discussed at Cabinet. Ardern said they were "urgently working" on guidance in this area.

Ardern said she was pleased by the positions of the supermarkets to not make their vulnerable workers work.

When asked whether the borders would stay close until there was a vaccine, Ardern said it would likely be until there is a vaccine or herd immunity which meant 95 per cent of the population had been exposed to the virus.

Herd immunity would mean thousands would die so it wasn't an option.

Ardern said the Government had already paid out $3.7b in wage subsidies for 580,000 workers.

She also thanked the more than 6,000 health workers who returned to work to help the Covid-19 response.

'This is not a time to bend the rules'

Ardern said the "vast majority" of New Zealanders were abiding by the lockdown rules and thanked them.

But she said some weren't and warned police were ready to enforce the rules.

Ardern said she will keep repeating "stay home, it will save lives" until everyone had heard it.

She reiterated that thousands of New Zealanders would die if everyone didn't stay home.

Green grocers, butchers can't open

The Government hasn't given any more thought about allowing green grocers to remain open to create more competition as it defeated the purpose of what they were attempting to achieve with the lockdown.

At the Cabinet meeting this afternoon, ministers discussed allowing Kiwis to buy other essential items online besides food and looked at issues about supermarket pricing.

On other essential items, like heaters, Ardern said MBIE had worked out further guidance which would be released today.

The other essential items would be sold online to ensure it was faceless.

Today, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced there were 76 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total infected to 589.

Twelve people in hospital with the infection, three are expected to soon be discharged but two are in intensive care units.

Sixty-three people have recovered.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today that supermarkets would be on the agenda for today's Cabinet meeting.

"We don't obviously have legal footing to enforce specials, but we can on price gouging," Ardern said.

She added that the Government had seen no evidence of that so far.

She had been speaking to Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi who had checked directly on claims of price gouging of items such as cauliflowers.

While there had been issues of chickens being mistakenly weighted - and therefore mistakenly priced - and some supply issues, the Government had not found any price-gouging issues.

Ardern indicated she was keen on supermarkets opening on days that they were traditionally not allowed to, such as Good Friday and Easter Sunday, so as to give New Zealanders maximum access to food and essential supplies.

But she also wanted to check with supermarkets on whether they needed those days to help re-stock shelves. She said she would have more to say on supermarkets today.