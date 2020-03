A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the top of the South Island this morning.

It struck 15 kilometres east of Seddon with a depth of 12km - at around 1.18am.

Geonet reports the shaking was strongly felt in Nelson, Blenheim and Wellington - all the way up to Palmerston North.

Bit of a shaky start to Sunday for Central NZ this morning. The shallow M4.8 quake was reported felt by 1890 people. #eqnz pic.twitter.com/WUQu55c5Qe — GeoNet (@geonet) March 28, 2020

Nearly two thousand people checked in to say they felt the quake.

