With the majority of Kiwi employees now working from home, people have had to make adjustments to their living spaces.

For many, makeshift offices won't necessarily be the most comfortable spaces. Now, an online service is being offered to help people change that.

Auckland physiotherapy business the Urban Physio is offering free online consultations with registered physiotherapists to assess work spaces.

The 10-minute consultation can be done over Skype, WhatsApp, FaceTime or Zoom, and aims to reduce the risk of upper neck and back pain, lower back tightness, sore wrists and forearms, eye strain, headaches and overuse syndrome to take pressure off GPs and hospitals.

The workplace ergonomic assessment will also include a person's posture while working and offer advice on how to improve their situation. The company is also offering physiotherapy and Pilates appointments over the digital service.

Countless Kiwis around the country have taken their work home for at least the next four weeks after the Government announced a nationwide lockdown which began late on Wednesday. During the lockdown, only businesses designated essential have kept their offices and outlets open.

Police have the power to order any person to stop any activity that could contribute to the spread of Covid-19 and can call on the military for support.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand was 368.

Thirty-seven people have now recovered from Covid-19, which Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said was defined as being symptom-free for 14 days.

Bloomfield said the number of people with the disease was expected to start to level off in roughly 10 days.

