As Tauranga residents woke to their new reality of a month long lockdown, there was a sense of eerie calm on the streets.

With Mauao closed, the main beach was practically deserted this afternoon except for a few small groups walking, running or cycling.

In most cases, residents were following the two-metre rule, even crossing the road to steer clear of others.

There's a noticeably stronger police presence on the streets too, with officers questioning those out and about on their movements.

Dairies in Pāpāmoa and the Mount were operating the one-in-one-out policy and there were no queues to be seen.

Panic-buying is also a thing of the past, with supermarkets the quietest they've been for weeks.

And as promised, there are plenty of supplies on the shelves - as long as everyone continues to shop normally.