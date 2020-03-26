Normally Driving Miss Daisy offers a "companion driving" service but the lockdown has seen deliveries, a service they already offer to their clients, become vital.

Classified as an essential service, they are still able to operate under Government Covid-19 alert level four.



With over 70 franchises around the country, from Kerikeri to Invercargill, the drivers can be engaged from anywhere in the country via their website. A service that could be a comfort if unable to get to a family member.

"Normally we would operate like a taxi taking people from A to B, taking them to the beach, taking them shopping and offering them companionship which is the key ingredient," said company owner Jack Harper.

"Today of course we are under a different regime and we are much more focused at looking after our clients' needs when they are locked at home."

"All drivers are police checked," he said. "That includes the 'children youth elderly and vulnerable adult check' which is a comprehensive police check."

Harper says potential clients include the elderly, disabled or anybody who is immune compromised. As well as supermarkets, services include picking up prescriptions, providing it has been arranged with the chemist.

"Pets to the vets or collecting vet food for the pets ... all of these things can be done by Driving Miss Daisy," Harper said. "I think that's quite reassuring for people at this time."

In Whanganui, Clive Aim is just one of many drivers around the country still operating.

And for him it's business as usual for a trip to the chemist, but with a few extra precautions.

"We have continuous use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to clean all of our services including the packages uplifted and delivered."