A Feilding man has filmed himself being tested for coronavirus to help other Kiwis see what the process is like.

Hokowhitu Sciascia has tested negative for Covid-19, but went through the drive-through testing experience because he had recently returned from overseas and was feeling unwell.

The tattoo artist had been in the US when the virus outbreak started to become serious, so flew home to New Zealand and immediately went into self-isolation.

He only went out of his room to use the bathroom, and would use medical grade disinfectant to clean the area afterwards, so he did not pose any risk to his two aunts he is living with.

He said the process for getting tested was "super easy".

"Literally I got on the phone to Healthline, explained everything to them, explained the fact that I had respiratory problems in general."

Hokowhitu Sciascia has tested negative for coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

Sciascia was told to go to the drive-through testing station in Feilding.

In his video, a woman in protective gear shows up at his car window and explains what will happen during the test.

"It goes up the nostril and back down the throat," she says as she takes the swab from the plastic bag.

"Any particular nostril?" she asks, before slowly putting the swab up Sciascia's nose for a few seconds.

"It's just really uncomfortable," he told the Herald.

"It burns. It gave me an instantaneous headache that lasted the rest of the day."

But Sciascia said he'd rather "get the test a hundred times than catch coronavirus".

He said everyone he dealt with in the process was "personable" and "lovely", despite the fact they must be particularly busy.

He received the news today from his doctor he had tested negative.